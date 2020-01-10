IOW authorities: Person applied for credit cards in IOW residents’ names — then spent $35K

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person they believe stole the identity of several people and used the information to open credit card accounts.

“I had no idea this was taking place,” one victim told 10 On Your Side.

Deputies say the charges of identity theft date back to November and happened to a half dozen residents who live in the same part of the county.

“It is very odd,” said Lt. Tommy Potter. “Isle of Wight County is over 320 square miles and all the reports we’ve taken in the last couple weeks seem to be contained to this one geographical area.”

The reports started coming in in late December. The residents were “alarmed” because they had not opened the accounts and the outstanding balances were thousands of dollars

“All the applications were done online,” Potter added. “They used the information they got and filled out these applications.”

Deputies say once the applications were approved from the credit card company, the person would stake out the victims’ mailboxes to get the credit cards before the victims got it first.

“This person actually knew who I am,” said a victim who didn’t want to be identified. “They knew where I lived.”

This victim was one of the first. She had more than $8,000 spent in her name.

“It’s a mystery to me how this could have happened,” she said.

“Our investigators have put in hundreds of hours in tracking down video surveillance,” Potter added.

(Photo courtesy: IOW Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: IOW Sheriff’s Office)

The person or persons behind the fraud have used credit cards all over Hampton Roads. They spent more than $35,000 total.

“One instance, an Infinity QX60 was being driven by our suspect,” Potter said.

The vehicle is a black 2014 Infiniti QX60 SUV.

“I work hard, I pay my bills, I do the right thing, I have a great credit rating and they took that from me,” said one victim.

Detectives continue to piece a timeline together and scrub though video.

Investigators determined the various credit cards were used throughout Hampton Roads at more than a dozen locations. The sheriff’s office obtained video surveillance footage of the person investigators believe used the card at various locations.

“We just need that one lead,” Potter said.

They hope to deliver an arrest.

“It just takes one person to reach out … to tie all of these pieces together,” Potter said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.