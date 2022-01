WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — About 900 people lost power Wednesday morning in western Suffolk and around Windsor in Isle of Wight County.

Dominion Energy says the cause is still under investigation and crews were awaiting assignment as of 6:50 a.m.

The estimated time of restoration is being 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dominion says.

To view Dominion’s outage map, click here.