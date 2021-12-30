Herring sues Windsor over unconstitutional, discriminatory policing after traffic stop spurred investigation

WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Windsor after a months-long investigation found “disturbing evidence” of discriminatory and unconstitutional policing practices.

It’s the first time enforcement action has been taken against a Virginia law enforcement agency under a new state law that allows the attorney general to sue to stop violation of Virginians’ civil rights.

The investigation into the town’s police force was launched after video footage showed U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino man, being pepper sprayed multiple times during a traffic stop in December 2020 as officers pointed their guns at him. One of the two officers involved was eventually fired after video of the incident surfaced months after the stop.

Nazario has also filed a federal lawsuit asking for at least $1 million in damages, saying the two officers violated his rights, including rights under the Fourth Amendment.

“While our investigation was spurred by the egregious treatment against Lt. Nazario that we all saw in bodycam footage, we discovered that this incident was indicative of much larger problems within the department,” Herring said in a press release Thursday. “Our months-long investigation uncovered huge disparities in enforcement against African American drivers, and a troubling lack of policies and procedures to prevent discriminatory or unconstitutional policing. We even discovered evidence that officers were actually being trained to go ‘fishing’ and engage in pretextual stops. That is why I have now filed suit to ensure accountability and to protect Virginians’ rights.

The suit filed in Isle of Wight Circuit Court alleges that the Town of Windsor violated the Virginia Human Rights Act and the Virginia Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Misconduct Act, and that “the Department lacks adequate policies to ensure that it is using force in a non-discriminatory manner, that it is performing traffic stops in a constitutional, non-pretextual, and bias-free manner, and that members of the public are able to submit and have their complaints heard in a transparent way that upholds the principles of due process.”

Herring says the investigation found that Black drivers were pulled over for traffic stops and had their vehicles searched at disproportionately high rates, with Black drivers accounting for about 42% (810 of 1,907) of the department’s stops from July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021. That’s 200-500% more often than would be expected based on the number of Black residents in the town and county.

There was also a discrepancy in the data on traffic stops and citations sent to the town’s council and what’s reported to Virginia State Police. Numbers reported to the commonwealth were lower than those shared to the council and Herring says the town has yet to explain why.

Herring says the suit is seeking a court order to bar Window’s police department from engaging in discriminatory practices, and make the department change its policies.

Those changes include:

ensuring that traffic stops are conducted in a constitutional bias-free, non-pretextual manner

ensuring that the use of force is consistently applied and that use of force incidents are properly reported to the Department of State Police in accordance with state law

ensuring the public can file complaints, have their complaints taken seriously, and provide the opportunity for an appeal

The lawsuit also requests a court-ordered period of third-party monitoring of the department to ensure compliance with the Virginia Human Rights Act, Virginia Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Misconduct Act and U.S. Constitution, at the town’s expense, and a civil penalty of $50,000 of $50,000 for each proven violation of the Virginia Human Rights Act.

You can read the full complaint here.