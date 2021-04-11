Gov. Ralph Northam orders Virginia State Police to conduct independent investigation regarding Windsor traffic stop incident

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, A police officer uses a spray agent on Caron Nazario on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December. (Windsor Police via AP)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation regarding a traffic stop incident involving two Town of Windsor police officers and a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Gov. Northam described the incident as “disturbing” and that it angered him.

“Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable,” said Northam.

Gov. Northam ended his statement with an invitation for U.S. Army medic Lieutenant Caron Nazario to meet and talk with the governor regarding the incident.

“We must all continue the larger dialogue about reform in our country,” said Northam.

My statement on the encounter between Lieutenant Caron Nazario and two officers from the Windsor Police Department: pic.twitter.com/GcfL5YeIRm — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 11, 2021

The stop happened on a night in December after one of the two officers involved said 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario’s SUV had tinted windows and didn’t have a rear license plate. It resulted in the officers drawing their guns, pointing them at him and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Body camera footage showed Nazario had his hands held in the air outside the driver’s side window as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.” One of the officers told Nazario, “Yeah, you should be!”

Nazario is now asking for at least $1 million in damages and for the court to rule that the two officers violated his rights, including rights under the Fourth Amendment.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Norfolk Federal Court April 2, said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

The lawsuit claims that one of the officers involved said the charges could impact Nazario’s career with the Army. Jonathan Arthur, Nazario’s Richmond-based attorney who believes his client is a victim of police brutality, said this was threatening retaliation if Nazario complained about the incident.

WAVY News 10’s Jon Dowding will have the latest updates later tonight at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. only on WAVY-TV 10.

This is breaking news and will be updated.