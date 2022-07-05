ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a glider crashed in Isle of Wight Monday.

According to state police, they received the call around 4 p.m. Monday regarding the crash that occurred on Iron Mine Springs Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the glider was attempting to land in the grassy field before losing altitude due to the displacement of air currents and crashing into a pine tree thicket. The 78-year-old pilot was not injured.

A glider is a type of aircraft that is pulled behind another aircraft until it’s released to “glide” on air currents.