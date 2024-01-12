CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Carrollton Fire Department is holding a free Virginia Boater Safety class in January.

The class is scheduled on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carrollton Fire Department on 15020 Carrollton Blvd. The course is expected to last 6-8 hours.

The course is available for anyone 12 years of age and older. It is recommended that those who apply are motivated with good reading and comprehension skills.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, all operators of personal watercrafts and motorboats with a motor of 10 horsepower or greater will be required to have a boating safety education course completion, regardless of age.

Some of the topics covered by the course include: Boating operations

Safe boating practices

Navigation signs

Boating responsibilities

Registration for the course can be found on the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website here.