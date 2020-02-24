Fort Eustis soldier accused of sending nude photos to minor thought age was ‘a typo’, police say

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A soldier from Fort Eustis was arrested Friday, accused sending nude photos and trying to meet a girl who he believed was 14 years old.

According to a criminal complaint filed by an undercover investigator with the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Kristopher Keith Cavanaugh is accused of sending several photos of his genitals over a social media app. He’s been charged with nine felony counts of use of a communications system to request or exposing genitals to minor under 15 years old.

The communication between Cavanaugh and the undercover investigator began on January 23, 2020, and the criminal complaint stated that he was advised “numerous times” he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl. Cavanaugh used the public chat room labeled “Young4older” using the username “Country Fun,” the criminal complaint shows.

Over the course of one month, with hundreds of messages exchanged back and forth between the two accounts, investigators say Cavanaugh sent several photos of his genitals. The complaint states Cavanaugh confirmed the photos were of his genitals during an interview after his arrest.

On the day of his arrest on February 22, officials say Cavanaugh traveled from his home in Norfolk and agreed to meet the girl he believed to be 14-years-old at a pre-arranged location near her house.

Investigators say they “found condoms in clear view in the console” after his arrest.

During an interview with Cavanaugh, he told authorities that he thought the age of the girl was a typo each time it was sent, and believed the undercover official was really trying to type the number 24 each time.

Investigators confirmed that Cavanaugh is an E4 in the Army, and based at Fort Eustis. He is currently in custody with bond denied.

