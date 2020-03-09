Former IOW Sheriff’s Office captain indicted on rape charge

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — An Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office captain who was put on leave last fall after he became the subject of a criminal investigation has now been indicted on a rape charge.

Julian Evans, 50, is charged with rape, with the victim having mental incapacity or helplessness, according to Virginia State Police.

Evans, a Smithfield resident, was arrested Monday and taken to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. He is being held without bond.

The Sussex County commonwealth’s attorney has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.

The investigation into Evans began in 2019 by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, police said.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office announced Evans was off the job in early September 2019. He was placed on administrative leave, but was not arrested at the time.

Evans was listed on the sheriff’s office’s website as operations commander.

