First Lady Pam Northam visits Hardy Elementary School in Isle of Wight Co.

Photo provided by the Isle of Wight Co. School Division.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – On Thursday, the First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam visited Hardy Elementary School in Isle of Wight County.

Mrs. Northam was at the school in support of early childhood education programs, the school divsion sai din news release.

Students in the Head Start and Preschool classrooms met with the first lady in the school courtyard as read the book “Jabari Tries” to the children.

In addition, Northam donated a box of PPE supplies to the school, along with a signed book for the library, and a special edition First Lady challenge coin for each child.

State Senator Louise Lucas who represents part of Isle of Wight County was also in attendance on Thursday.

BELOW: Check out photos from Pam Northam and State Senator Louise Lucas’ visit to Hardy Elementary School.

