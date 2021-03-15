First Lady Northam and Virginia secretary of education to visit IOW elementary school Wednesday

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — First Lady Pam Northam and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni will visit Isle of Wight County Schools Wednesday morning.

The officials will visit Windsor Elementary School to encourage students and school personnel as they “continue working hard to make in-person learning work,” school division officials said.

Pam Northam and Qarni will also visit several physically-distanced classrooms.

This comes as school divisions are working to get more students back to in-person learning. Gov. Ralph Northam has pushed for public schools in Virginia to start bringing at least some students back for in-person learning starting Monday.

Isle of Wight has pushed to get students back for in-person learning since the beginning of the school year last fall. The school division was also the first in the region to bring students in all grade levels back for some form of an in-person learning model.

Windsor Elementary School, where Pam Northam and Qarni will visit Wednesday, was one of four elementary schools in Isle of Wight County that welcomed back pre-K through third-grade students on Sept. 8.

Fifth through 12th-grade students returned at staggered times in October.

On Feb. 16, 2021, Isle of Wight County Schools returned pre-K through fifth-grade students to five days a week of in-person learning. More than 400 students at Windsor Elementary are attending class in-person five days a week. About a quarter of the student body is learning virtually.

Isle of Wight County Schools has declared March 17 “Resiliency Day” for the division. The color representing resilience is green and the division asks its students and staff to wear green on March 17, which was the first day of remote learning for Isle of Wight students in 2020.

“We want to recognize the resiliency shown by our students and staff for adapting to these unprecedented circumstances and persevering in spite of tremendous adversity over the past twelve months,” the division said.

