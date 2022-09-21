ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Tuesday morning in Isle of Wight County.

According to officials, firefighters were dispatched to a working structure fire just before 8:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Court House Highway.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a single-story residential structure engulfed in heavy fire. Multiple IOWES personal assisted in the suppression and overhaul of the fire.

Photo Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department

Officials say the bulk of the fire was held to the left side of the house, which resulted in heavy damage. The right side of the house sustained head and smoke damage.

The occupant of the home did suffer from smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.