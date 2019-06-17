Firefighter treated for minor injuries after house fire in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — A firefighter has minor injuries after crews battled a vacant house fire late Sunday night near the James River Bridge.

Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Nunez says a one-story home, located in the 23000 block of Kings Cove Way, was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The injured firefighter was transported to a local hospital for treatment, says Nunez.

The cause of the fire is is under investigation and Virginia State Police were requested to assist with the investigation.

Units from Smithfield Fire Department, Rushmere Fire Department, Windsor Fire Department, Suffolk Fire Department and Isle of Wight County Rescue Squad responded to the fire as well.

