ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A fire on Ashby Way in Isle of Wight County damaged part of a home Friday, fire officials said.

According to the Carrolton Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters found an active fire in the attic and through the roof of a home, and crews were able to make quick work of the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the home.

(Photo – Carrolton Volunteer Fire Department)

More than 30 firefighters were at the scene, and operations were finishing about two hours after the initial alarm.

Automatic aid units from the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

The American Red Cross was requested to provide assistance to the homeowners.