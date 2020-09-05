Fire crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Carrollton

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters and rescue crews got the call just after 1 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with unknown injuries in the area of Food Lion on Smith’s Neck Road in Carrollton.

Once on the scene, they reported that two vehicles sustained moderate damage in the crash. Additional units arrived and cared for the occupants of the vehicles.

Officials say that the injuries reported were minor.

Further details on the crash are not available at this time.