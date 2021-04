ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A fatality has been reported after a head-on crash between two vehicles Friday morning in Isle of Wight County.

Virginia State Police say it happened around 9 a.m. on Route 10/Old Stage Road at Wrenns Mill Road.

No other details about the crash were available, but police say all lanes of Route 10 are blocked.

Troopers are at the scene investigating. Check back for updates on this breaking news.