Fatal single-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County Monday

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a single-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality Monday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of Route 460, east of Yellow Hammer Road.
One westbound lane was still shut down as of 3 p.m. due to the police investigation into the crash.
Police will release more information once it is available.
