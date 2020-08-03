Fatal single-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County Monday

Isle of Wight

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia State Police generic_148162

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a single-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of Route 460, east of Yellow Hammer Road.

One westbound lane was still shut down as of 3 p.m. due to the police investigation into the crash.

Police will release more information once it is available.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10