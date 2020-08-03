Fatal single-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County Monday

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a single-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality Monday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of Route 460, east of Yellow Hammer Road.

One westbound lane was still shut down as of 3 p.m. due to the police investigation into the crash.

Police will release more information once it is available.

