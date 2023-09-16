ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A fatal head-on car crash on Sept. 9 left one dead and two injured.

Around 6:15 p.m., state police were dispatched to motor vehicle crash on Cypress Creek Bridge, or Route 10, in Isle of Wight County.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a 2004 Toyota Tacoma, 59-year-old Gay Arnett Watt, was traveling westbound on Route 10, when she attempted to pass a 2022 Ford Ranger that was traveling the same direction, police said.

After passing, Watt struck a 2021 Toyota Rav4 head-on that was traveling eastbound on Route 10. Watt’s vehicle lost control and spun into the Ford Ranger, coming to rest in the roadway, police said. Watt was dead on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Rav4, 24-year-old Alexander VanCampen, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital, police said. The driver of the Ford Ranger sustained minor injuries, and was treated on scene. Police said it appeared that speed and passing on a solid line were a factor in the crash.

Watt was wearing her seatbelt, but it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor.