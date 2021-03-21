Family loses pet, house sustains extensive damage after fire in Carrollton

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Carrollton say a family pet was lost and a house sustained extensive damage after a fire Saturday night.

Officials say firefighters responded to the incident in the Jones Creek Subdivision. Arriving units found heavy smoke and visible fire coming from the inside.

The family was able to escape, and officials credit the smoke detectors for that. Unfortunately, the family lost a pet and the house interior was damaged.

No information is available on family assistance, additional injuries, or the circumstances surrounding the incident.