Elderly man dies following Route 10 crash in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A 72-year-old man died following a crash on Route 10 in Isle of Wight Friday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 11:50 .a.m Friday on Route 10, east of Route 710, in Isle of Wight.

Preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, later identified as 72-year-old Surry County resident Lester Charles Judkins, was traveling on the eastbound lanes of Route 10 when he approached a stopped traffic.

The traffic was due to lane closure for roadway repair. To avoid colliding with the traffic, troopers say Judkins swerved, however he lost control of his vehicle.

Judkins overcorrected and ran off the roadway. The vehicle struck a bank off the roadway and overturned.

Judkins was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

State Police say neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash. Judkins was also wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.