Driver injured after dump truck overturns Thursday morning in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was injured and northbound traffic on Benns Church Boulevard came to a halt after a dump truck overturned Thursday morning.
According to the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, fire-rescue crews responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck at 7:55 a.m. Thursday in the area of Benns Church Boulevard and Muddy Cross Road.
Crews arrived to find the dump truck on its side and leaking fluids. The driver was also injured.
The northbound lanes of Benns Church Boulevard were closed for several hours for the clean-up.
