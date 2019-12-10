Dinwiddie woman dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say an 80-year-old woman from Dinwiddie died Monday from injuries sustained in a head-on collision in Isle of Wight a week earlier.

The woman has been identified by police as Sylvia Cogville Chambers, 80, Virginia State Police wrote in a news release.

Police were called to investigate a head-on crash at the intersection of Route 620/Four Square Road and Route 637/Central Hill Road around 10:15 a.m. Dec. 3.

Police say the driver of a 1994 Dodge Intrepid, Taylor G. Whitley, was traveling south on Route 620 and made a left turn onto Route 637. When he made the turn, he allegedly drove into the path of a northbound 2011 Lexus RX350, police said.

Both the driver of the Lexus, Priscilla B. Zinski and her passenger, Chambers, both sustained major injuries in the crash.

Chambers died Monday. Notifications have been made to family members, police said.

Whitley was also injured in the crash. He is charged with failure to yield to the right-of-way.