CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Carrollton and Smithfield volunteer fire departments responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about a detached garage that caught on fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 1:20 p.m. and arrived at the 22000 block of Wheeler Lane, quickly putting out the garage fire, that had extended into the trees nearby.

Damaged caused to garage by fire. (Photo Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department) Damaged caused to garage by fire. (Photo Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department) Damaged caused to garage by fire. (Photo Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department) Damaged caused to nearby trees by fire. (Photo Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department)

No injuries were reported.