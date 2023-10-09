ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old.

The child was last scene at her home on Green Wing Drive in the Carrolton area. When her parents woke up Monday morning she was gone. Security footage shows the girl leaving her home around 6:30 a.m.

Katlyn Clark is described as 4 feet tall, about 80 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, pajama pants and blue and pink shoes.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts should contact the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office at 757-365-9001.