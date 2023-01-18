ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a press conference with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.

The press conference is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters.

Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the 13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail, just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her.

On Monday, the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk ruled her death as a homicide, stating that she died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

The next day, deputies arrested 21-year-old Newport News resident Andarius McClelland in connection with Selby’s death.

McClelland has been charged with second-degree murder and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.