ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The death of a missing 18-year-old from Williamsburg whose body was found in Isle of Wight has been ruled as a homicide.

Deputies found the body of Aonesty Selby on January 13 on a dirt logging road in Isle of Wight just two days after her family in Williamsburg last heard from her. At the time, authorities already deemed her death as “suspicious.”

On Monday, the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk ruled her death as a homicide stating that she died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Aonesty had just turned 18 on January 10.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward of up to $1500.00 while remaining anonymous and not having to appear in court.

A family member of Aonesty has organized a GoFundMe to help raise money for her funeral expenses. To donate, CLICK HERE.

