WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) -- A tornado touched down in Windsor Thursday night as strong storms came through eastern Virginia, damaging a church and other property.

The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-0 (a weak tornado with 65 to 85 mph winds) touched down just east of Route 258 around the unincorporated town of Walters and moved east/northeast and uprooted multiple trees near Ballard Road. It then crossed Ballard and destroyed a garage, knocked down a pole barn and damaged a roof of a house near Colosse Road.