Crash on Smith Neck Road in Isle of Wight leaves 1 woman dead, another seriously hurt

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash Monday morning on Smith Neck Road in Isle of Wight County.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. east of Reynolds Drive. Virginia State Police say the driver of a 2016 Honda CRV, 63-year-old Smithfield resident Barbara Campbell, crossed from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane and struck a 2013 Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, 24-year-old Ariana Taylor Guajardo, died on impact. She was from Carrollton, police say.

Campbell suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Police are still investigating the crash and said charges are pending at this time. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.