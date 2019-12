ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – A Sunday morning crash has closed both directions on VA-10 in Isle of Wight near Fort Huger Drive, officials say.

According to reports, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on VA-10 (Old Stage Highway) near Fort Huger Drive.

Motorists are warned to expect delays due to the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning the details of the crash and the extent of the injuries if there are any.

