Confederate monument in Isle of Wight moved

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Confederate monument at the Isle of Wight courthouse was moved Saturday morning.

In early April, the Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors voted to officially hand over the county’s Confederate monument to county resident Volpe Boykin and his wife.

County taxpayers paid $32,500 to relocate it from the complex and have it placed on Volpe Boykin’s property along Route 258 in the Walters area of the county. Boykin has said he plans to make it available for anyone who wants to see it.

The cost breakdown show it cost $25,000 to remove, relocate and reassemble the monument, $3,000 to $5,000 for the concrete foundation, and $2,500 for installation of an access driveway.