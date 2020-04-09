Church to donate new shoes to Isle of Wight students

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A local church is donating free shoes to students at Hardy Elementary School in Isle of Wight County.

Smithfield Assembly Church of God is donating free, name-brand shoes to Hardy Elementary School students who are in pre-k through 4th grade classes, according to the news release.

The effort to donate the shoes was already underway before the coronavirus pandemic abruptly disrupted daily life in Virginia. The Smithfield Assembly Church of God received a grant in February, and their pastor, Carrie McDowell, informed Hardy Elementary School leadership they would like to use it to provide the school’s students with free shoes.

The shoe distribution was set to happen in-person on April 10; however, COVID-19 shut down Virginia schools and have made social distancing an important part of American’s way of life during the health crisis.

The shoes will still be distributed on April 10 in a drive-through process. Distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Smithfield Assembly Church of God, located at 1800 South Church St.

“Our students and staff at Hardy Elementary are fortunate to have Smithfield Assembly Church of God as a community partner,” school Principal Shante Denson said. “We appreciate their selfless a

kindness by supplying brand new shoes to our students and are forever grateful to Pastor Carrie

McDowell and the entire congregation of Smithfield Assembly Church of God for their

unwavering support to our school community.”

