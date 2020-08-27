Charges dismissed against woman in 2017 double murder in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A woman that was charged in connection to a double murder of an Isle of Wight mother and son had her charges dismissed on Wednesday.

Sharon Galvin was originally charged with accessory after the fact and receiving stolen property relating to the murders of 80-year-old Nancy Starnes and her 58-year old-son Kenneth on Sept. 23, 2017 in their Ennisdale Drive home.

Gavlin’s charges were dismissed during her trial in Isle of Wight County.

The other two suspects, Richard Holmes and Kareem Mitchell were both charged with first-degree murder and other charges related to the murder.

Holmes was sentenced to a 32-year prison sentence in February, and Mitchell was sentenced to two life terms in prison in 2018.