ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – Carrsville Elementary School had to end the school day early Wednesday due to a power outage.

According to a Facebook post from Isle of Wight County Schools, the school dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. after a vehicle hit a pole and caused power outages at the school and across the area.

Parents are able to pick up their children at any time. Afternoon child care is cancelled due to the outage.

Dominion Energy reports around 344 people lost power in the area and there is an estimated four hour window before power is restored.