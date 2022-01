CARRSVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Carrsville Elementary in Isle of Wight County will be closed Tuesday due to a loss of power in the area.

Dominion Energy says it’s due to a damaged power line. About 151 customers were without power as of 8:10 a.m. and it was expected to be fixed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

School officials say students who ride the bus will be returned home, but only dropped off if a parent is there to receive them. Otherwise the student will be returned to school for pickup.