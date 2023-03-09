ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – The Carrolton Community is delivering lots of love to a man they call a legend.

Residents say Sam Laposata takes good care of them, so they want to show their thanks! Sam has worked for UPS for 41 years and has been a UPS Delivery Driver for 38 years in Carrolton.

Mikayla Scoville has known Sam as her neighborhood UPS driver since she was 11.

“I just want him to know that he’s very appreciated. He’s very loved,” said Mikayla.

Mikayla created a GoFundMe to give Sam a bit of a bonus. His customers are on board, and while raising money, they reflected on the incredible stories of Sam. Mikayla shared one woman’s story of this UPS driver going above and beyond right after she had her baby.

“Sam would park two houses down and sneak around to the back of the house to keep her dogs from barking so her baby wouldn’t wake up.”

On a group Facebook page, one man said of Sam, “When my wife was sick many years ago, he even let me have his personal mobile phone number so that I could come home from work to acquire the signature required package.”

A woman in the group said, “…my son told him we were hatching butterflies. Sam raises Monarch Butterflies and brought us a couple of Monarch chrysalises to hatch on my son’s birthday…He has done so many kind things for us, just a great person.”

“Everyone enjoys talking to him. He’s just an amazing guy and I really want him to know that before he decides to retire,” said Mikayla.

It’s important to note: UPS says Sam does not plan to retire anytime soon.

Christina Repassy of UPS Corporate Communications said, “In addition to his customer first mindset, Sam is also a member of an elite group of UPS drivers who have not had an avoidable accident for 25 years or more. Sam joined the prestigious ‘Circle of Honor’ in 2018 when he achieved 25-years of safe driving. Sam has been delivering packages for more than a quarter of a century without an accident.”

If you are interested in donating to the GoFundMe for this beloved man, click here.