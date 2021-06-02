Carrollton woman sentenced to 5 years after pleading guilty to multiple child porn charges

Booking photo of Michelle Putnam provided by the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A Carrollton woman has been sentenced to 5 years after she plead guilty to child pornography charges.

In 2019, Michelle Putnam was charged with nine counts of second-offense possession of child pornography.

Putnam was initially faced with 14 charges for production and distribution of child pornography after deputies discovered the photos while investigating a potential relationship between Putnam and Gregory Wacks — a Carrollton man who was arrested on child pornography charges.

Investigators raided Putnam’s Carrollton apartment in July and found dozens of photos showing a naked woman who was unaware they were in front of a camera. The photos were allegedly shared on several websites.

Isle of Wight Lt. Tommy Potter said one of the victims who was positively identified was a juvenile at the time.

The Christian County Sheriffs Office in Hopkinsville, Kentucky arrested Putnam on July 24 of 2019.

In March of 2021, Hacks was sentenced to 120 years in prison with 100 years suspended on child pornography charges.

Upon his release, he will be on supervised probation for 20 years and good behavior for 35 years. He will also need to register as a sex offender.

During her court hearing on Wednesday, Putnam plead guilty to the multiple child porn charges. She was sentenced to 40 years with 35 years suspended, which means she will serve 5 years.