SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A car crashed into a building in Smithfield on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:55 a.m. in the 16000 block of Scott’s Factory Road. That’s near Courthouse Highway.

Car rams into Smithfield building (photo: Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department)

Car rams into Smithfield building (photo: Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department)

Car rams into Smithfield building (photo: Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department)

The building was moderately damaged, but no one was hurt.

The Isle of Wight Sherriff’s Office is investigating.