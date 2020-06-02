Car flips, two patients sent to the hospital following two-vehicle accident in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Va. (WAVY) — Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.
The accident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 12400 block of Carrollton Boulevard.
Fire officials say one of the vehicles overturned and first responders attended to two patients.
Both patients were sent to a local hospital for treatment, however their conditions have not been released.
