ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Nov. 19 at 8:20 p.m in the woods near the 13300 block of Colonel Hogan Lane.

Upon arriving to the scene, the volunteers noticed that the fire had spread to a nearby large structure. The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department and Rushmere Volunteer Fire Department were also on the scene for assistance.

It took over two hours for the fire departments to bring the fire under control and extinguished successfully.

Colonel Hogan Lane brush fire (Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department)

Colonel Hogan Lane brush fire (Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department)

Colonel Hogan Lane brush fire (Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department)

Colonel Hogan Lane brush fire (Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department)

Colonel Hogan Lane brush fire (Courtesy: Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department)

The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department is asking people to be mindful of wind conditions and to take necessary precautions while enjoying outdoor fires.