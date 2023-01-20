ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies say a body has been found in a retention pond in Isle of Wight Friday.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard.

The call stated that there was a body floating in the BMT retention pond.

Isle of Wight’s Public Information Officer, Captain T. Potter, tweeted an update at 1:28 p.m. that the man’s body was removed and that a vehicle was also located in the pond.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time and Captain Potter says the scene is now being turned over to Virginia State Police.

No further information has been released.