ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist Thursday night in Isle of Wight County.

State police said they were called to the intersection of Foursquare Road and Magnet Drive around 6:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a bicyclist who was hit by a car.

The bicyclist, 56-year-old Kamil Metin Uz, of Palo Alto, California, was riding southbound on Magnet Drive when he approached a stop sign. He didn’t stop and was hit by a 2010 Acura that was traveling westbound on Foursquare Road.

Uz was thrown off his bicycle.

Uz died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the car, a Smithfield resident, and his passenger were not injured.

Police do not believe alcohol or speed contributed to the crash. No one will be charged.