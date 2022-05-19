ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist Thursday night in Isle of Wight County.

State police said they were called to the intersection of Foursquare Road and Magnet Drive around 6:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a bicyclist who was hit by a car.

The bicyclist, 56-year-old Kamil Metin Uz, of Palo Alto, California, was riding southbound on Magnet Drive when he approached a stop sign. He didn’t stop and was hit by a 2010 Acura that was traveling westbound on Foursquare Road.

Uz was thrown off his bicycle.

Uz died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the car, a Smithfield resident, and his passenger were not injured.

Police do not believe alcohol or speed contributed to the crash. No one will be charged.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts