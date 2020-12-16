Employee dies after incident at International Paper facility in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — International Paper officials are working with local authorities after a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday evening at a facility in Franklin.

Tom Ryan, an International Paper Co. spokesman, said the incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but did not give specifics about what had happened. He did confirm it was an accident at the paper mill.

The investigation into the incident is underway, Ryan said.

The appropriate agencies have been notified and will assist in the investigation. An official with Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office also said the incident is an industrial accident.

The name of the worker was not being released as of 11:30 p.m., Ryan said.

“The Franklin Team is incredibly saddened by this news. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of our co-worker during this difficult time,” Ryan wrote in an email.

