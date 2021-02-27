‘A total loss’: Fire engulfs home in Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say one Smithfield firefighter suffered a minor injury following a fire that enveloped a home in Isle of Wight Friday evening.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Bowling Green Road.

Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department posted photos of the scene as firefighters from around the area responded to the residential fire.

Unfortunately, fire officials declared the house a “total loss.” One firefighter from the Smithfield Fire Department suffered a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

10 on Your Side is currently learning if there were residents displaced following the fire.

