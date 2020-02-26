Live Now
95-year-old man dies after crashing into tractor-trailer on Route 460 in Windsor

Isle of Wight
WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — A 95-year-old Wakefield man died on impact after crashing into a tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon on Route 460 in Windsor.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 2:10 p.m. when the tractor-trailer was backing into a residential driveway on Route 460. The tractor-trailer was blocking the road and the 95-year-old, Rufus Murry Wilson, struck the tractor-trailer on the side with his Chevrolet Silverado.

Rufus, of the 100 block of Baptist Road in Wakefield, died on impact.

Police say neither alcohol or speed were a contributing factor, but the case is still under review. No charges have been placed at this time.

