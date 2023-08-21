ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 71-year-old man is dead after a fatal crash in Isle of Wight County.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on Central Hill Road, less than a mile west of Whispering Pines Trail.

Police say a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound and a Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound came around the curve at the same time and sideswiped one another along the centerline.

The motorcycle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The rider, Richard A. Wells of Windsor Virginia, was thrown from the bike and died at the scene. According to police he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Jeep, Alton R. Jewel, 84, of Ivor Virginia was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash.