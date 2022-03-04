7% pay raise now in effect for IOW first responders

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Many people who work in public safety in Isle of Wight County will see a pay increase in their next check.

The Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors on Feb. 17 approved a 7% salary increase for sworn law enforcement employees including captains and below, fire medics including captains and below, animal control officers, and E911 dispatchers, according to agenda documents.

On Thursday, the board approved a resolution that adjusts the budget to accommodate the pay raises, increasing the fiscal year 2022 General Fund budget by $110,462 and E911 budget by $21,265.

The sheriff previously told county officials there are ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining employees in public safety, much like other localities in the region and across the country.

Other pay increases for first responders have also been approved in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk.