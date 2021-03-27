32-year-old woman dies after single-vehicle crash on Joyners Bridge Road in Isle of Wight, police say

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a 32-year-old woman died Saturday evening after a single-vehicle crash.

Police responded around 5 p.m. for the incident on Joyners bridge Road at Parsons Road in Isle of Wight County.

Police say the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling in the eastbound lanes on Joyners Bridge Road when he traveled off the paved portion of the road, over-corrected, and ran off the roadway, striking several trees before the vehicle overturned.

The driver was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say the passenger, 32-year-old Jessica Lynn Deziel of Suffolk, died at the scene from injuries sustained from the crash. Deziel was wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash, police say.

Charges are pending at this time but VSP say speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Additionally, police confirmed the victim’s next of kin has been notified.