Photo courtesy of the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Sugar Hill Road for a three-vehicle accident Wednesday evening.

The call was received just before 6 p.m.

The department said Capt. D. Caldwell arrived on scene first to find an crash with moderate damage.

Multiple patients were reported and were transported to local medical centers.

Photo courtesy of the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.