CARRSVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Three men have been arrested in an investigation into multiple stolen motorcycles in Isle of Wight County.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office says Glenn Harrison Jr. has been charged with grand larceny, two counts of stolen vehicles and destruction of property, and Timothy Falcone and Gillette Bryant III are charged with grand larceny.

The investigation was launched back in August after the Moto Mob Motorcycle Training Academy reported the theft of seven motorcycles, the sheriff’s office says.

Glenn Harrison Jr.

Timothy Falcone

Gillette Bryant III

Deputies first executed a search warrant on Harrison’s home, recovering several of the stolen motorcycles and other items. Then on Monday, investigators executed a second search warrant on Falcone’s home in Southampton County, leading to his arrest.

The sheriff’s office says Bryant turned himself in to Suffolk police in connection to the case overnight.

All three are being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

No other details in the case have been shared, but Isle of Wight thanked the Suffolk Police Department’s gang unit and the Southampton Sheriff’s Office for their help in the case.