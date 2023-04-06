ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police say a 24-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash on Mar. 24 on Route 258 in Isle of Wight.

According to a spokesperson from VSP, the crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Route 258 at the intersection of Joyners Bridge Road. Police say a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north when a 2018 Nissan Altima pulled into the motorcycles path.

The motorcycle struck the sedan, ejecting the driver. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Justice Alan Gibson, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the sedan, identified as 64-year-old Kenneth Bulls, was charged with failure to yield.