22-year-old charged with rape of teen after investigation by Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Shenandoah County faces several counts for sex crimes involving young people, including the rape of a 14-year-old girl, authorities say.

22-year-old Brandon Lewter, of Bayse, Virginia, is charged with rape, indecent liberties with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was arrested on March 15 after an investigation by the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say one of the victims was a 14-year-old girl, and Lewter may have also engaged in sexual acts with two other minors. They say additional charges are anticipated.

He’s being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.